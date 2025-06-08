media release: LATE: A Love Story - One woman’s pilgrimage for Race Amity

“LATE: A Love story is a one-woman show and dialogue experience - a true story about Rachelle Zola and the truths she discovered late in life. Rachelle shares her story and the stories of people who have opened their hearts to her. LATE: A Love Story is captivating and will leave you thinking about and reimagining our shared world.” LATE.LOVE website

Beginning April 2nd, 2024, Rachelle Zola, a 75 year-old white woman, started her 825 mile walking pilgrimage from Chicago, Illinois by way of Selma, to Montgomery, Alabama. She ended her walk on September 12, 2024. It was a pilgrimage building bridges between people by weaving powerful and vulnerable stories together. Her journey continues as she shares her story and that of those she met “as a tribute to those who so many deem as invisible, dismiss, and/or hate because of the color of their skin.” LATE.LOVE website

June 7th - at Fitchburg Library, 1:00 - 4:00 pm. June 8th - Madison Baha’i Center, 324 W. Lakeside St., 11:30 - 12:30 luncheon, 1:00 - 4:00 program.

Both events are free of charge. Register at: late.love