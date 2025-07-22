Late Night Line Dance

media release: Want to dance the night away, but still need to make it home in time for your skincare routine? Late Nite Line Dance is your salvation. We’re spinning late nite vibes—without having to stay out late—every Tuesday from 6 to 8pm.

This isn’t your typical boot-scootin’ scene. We’re serving up funk, disco, pop (and, yes, some country) in a queer friendly and positive dance environment. Every dance will be taught so everyone can join in regardless of previous experience.

Sliding scale suggested donation $5-$10 **no one turned away for lack of funds**

21+

Stay for the Karaoke Afterparty! 8pm-2am.