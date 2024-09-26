The Latest on Gaza: What’s Happening? What Can We Do?

media release: On Thursday, September 26 at 7 pm, the Interfaith Peace Working Group of Wisconsin will offer a live, hour-long Zoom session on the crisis in Gaza.

The session will begin with a presentation by Dr. Peter Makari, one of the most well-informed Church leaders in the United States on developments in the Middle East and Gaza.

As Global Relations Minister for the Middle East and Europe for the United Church of Christ and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Peter works closely with the Middle East Council of Churches and with faith communities internationally. Having recently returned from Jerusalem, Peter’s presentation will provide an opportunity for us to hear, first-hand, about the latest developments in Gaza. A question-and-answer session and discussion with Dr. Makari will follow the presentation.

This event is designed to assist spiritual leaders and members of churches and other communities of faith and conscience to understand, from a faith perspective, what is taking place in Gaza. It also offers an opportunity for people and communities of faith to consider what they can do to realize the widely shared hopes of people for peace, an end to violence and reconciliation in Gaza and Israel/Palestine.

We present this hour-long event in the spirit of faith, hope and love and welcome all who are hoping and praying for peace to participate in it.

This event is free and no registration is required.