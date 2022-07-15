media release: Hi! We're Lathe, your friendly alternative rock band! We're far from the typical cover band. At a Lathe show, you won't hear Mustang Sally or Brown Eyed Girl. Instead, you'll rock out to the greatest alternative, punk, and rock songs from the 1990's and 2000's. You'll hear songs from Blink-182, Green Day, Nirvana, Weezer, and many more. Come check us out at one of our live shows, or join us onstage at our monthly acoustic jams. Either way, it's always a great time. See you out there!