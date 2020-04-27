Latin America and the U.S.: New Steps, Old Routes

press release: Millions of people every year are forcibly displaced from their homes. Because of the extent of the phenomenon throughout the Americas today, migration is seen by politicians and lawmakers as a problem that needs regulation and control. This symposium examines human stories of displacement and the histories, relationships, and interests underlying the politicization of migration in the Americas.

Panelists will examine what makes migration unique in regions throughout Central, North and South America. They will provide historical, political and socio-cultural analysis to examine the contexts of immigration in these regions. In particular, we will focus on:

The current refugee crisis in Central America, and Venezuela;

the experiences of migrant women and children detained in U.S. detention centers;

migration and labor in the Midwest;

and what U.S. immigration reform might look like in the future.

Driven by violence, migration faces militarization and criminalization, which is accompanied by social dispossession of indigenous and poor communities, transnational capital involvement, and results in the shifting of sexual and gender relations.

April 27, 9:30am-4pm, and April 28, 9am-6:45pm, The Pyle Center

Registration for this event is required and can be found on our website https://lacis.wisc. edu/conference-on-migration- latin-america-and-the-u-s/