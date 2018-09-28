Latin American Art and the Decolonial Turn (1963-2018)

PRESS RELEASE: An exhibition that weaves together various strands of printed matter that are connected to Latin America. These genres include posters, prints, collage, photographs, missing person notices, solidarity posters and works by artists from Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Mexico.

Where: subspace gallery, 1853 Helena Street. To make an appointment to visit call/text: 920-217-1775. On display through Feb. 14, 2019. More info at: http://subspacegallery. blogspot.com

When: Opening reception 7-10 pm, Friday, Sept., 28, with curator (stephen perkins) presenting a talk about the show at 8pm. Free and open to the public.