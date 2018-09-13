Latin Pride Orquesta

press release: Each Thursday evening, CODA presents dance music from around the world, featuring cultural artists and bands, performing live and inviting all to move to the world rhythms of many lands.

Our very first Thursday features The Latin Pride Orchestra, an amazing twelve piece band specializing in Latin music that is sure to get your body moving! LPO is a salsa band based in Madison Wisconsin with musician from different countries : Puerto Rico , Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, and Madison.

We will turn the listening room into the perfect dance floor with our new wood floors, mirrored wall, and amazing energy!

Doors at 7pm, $10 cover, 18+