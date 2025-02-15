Latin Pride Orquesta, DJ JC Bahena

media release: Loxley is pleased to present a Salsa Night to remember, with ample dance floor and amazing music!

The Latin Pride Orchestra is a remarkable twelve-piece band specializing in Latin music that is sure to get your body moving! LPO is a salsa band based in Madison, WI, proudly bringing you music from Puerto Rico , Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, and Madison.

DJ JC Bahena is well renowned, with decades of experience as DJ and entertainer. They've been playing for Latin Dance lovers in Wisconsin and Illinois, playing various types of music ~ Salsa, Bachata, Reggaeton, Mexican and more….!

8 -10pm DJ JC -- Bahena opens

10-10:45pm -- LPO

10:45-11:15pm -- DJ JC Bahena

11:15-12am -- LPO closes