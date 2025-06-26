× Expand facebook.com/orgullolatin Latin Pride Orquesta on stage. Latin Pride Orquesta

media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite. Lake Vista Cafe opens 5:30 pm

A truly unique Madison experience! Experience the unparalleled magic of sensational bands and breathtaking views at Concerts on the Rooftop! Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! Bring a lawn chair for your comfort; seating and shade on the rooftop is limited.

Enjoy a special casual concert menu at our rooftop Lake Vista Café or pack your own picnic basket. Carry-in alcohol is not permitted.

Latin Pride Orquesta formed in early 2017 with 12 musicians from around the world - Puerto Rico, México, República Dominicana, Peru and Madison. Their exhilarating brand of salsa music and charged live shows have quickly earned them a reputation as one of the most exciting acts to emerge from Madison’s Latin Salsa Music scene. The group’s complex and dynamic sound along with their resonating live performances helped the band quickly rise to prominence.

