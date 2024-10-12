media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Latine Student Union and Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee cordially invite you to this year’s Latine Ball. Join us for refreshments, an awards ceremony and dancing as we celebrate the end of Latine Heritage Month 2024!

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.