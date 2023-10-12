Latine HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

press release: Hola comunidad!

Están muy invitados a compartir con nosotros comunidad y tiempo hoy y mañana estaremos celebrando la herencia hispana LGBTQ+!

Hoy estaremos en Centro Hispano (durante el Mercadito) y mañana de cinco a siete tendremos comida y plática en nuestras oficinas comunitarias 2701 International Lane Madison, WI. Cerca del aeropuerto.

Todos están bienvenidos a interactuar con nosotros con preguntas respetuosas.

Ese evento será mayormente en inglés. Pero todos están invitados a venir! Habrá gente bilingüe que les puede ayudar.

Hello friends and community!

Everyone is invited to celebrate with us national Hispanic heritage month LGBTQ+! Today we will be at Centro Hispano and tomorrow from 5 to 7. We will have food and conversations at our offices on 2701 International Ln., Madison, WI.

Everyone is welcome to interact with us! This event will be mostly an English and Spanglish some intermediate interpretation will be available.