Career Fair

media release: Come learn about career opportunities and connect with leading industry companies that are hiring in Madison, WI and surrounding cities. Free & open to the public!

Register: Complete the registration form here, https://bit.ly/3mJJfxA

Explore: View information about participating organizations and opportunities.

Attend: Come to the Latino Academy’s office.

Connect: Engage directly with employers one-on-one, make new connections, and broaden your network.

Venga a descubrir oportunidades de empleo y conéctese con empresas líderes de la industria que están contratando en Madison, WI y las ciudades de los alrededores. ¡Gratis y abierto al público!

Regístrese: Complete el formulario de inscripción aquí, https://bit.ly/3mJJfxA.

Explore: Vea información sobre las compañías que participan y las oportunidades de empleo.

Venga: Lo esperamos en las oficinas de la Academia Latina.

Conéctese: Interactúe directamente con los empleadores uno a uno, establezca nuevas conexiones y amplíe su red de contactos.