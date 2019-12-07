Latino Academy Posada

press release: ¡No olviden! Este sábado 7 de diciembre tendremos la Posada Anual de la Academia Latina! 100% familiar.

Don't forget! This Saturday, December 7th we will hold the Latino Academy Annual Posada! 100% family friendly.

✅

4pm-7pm, Este sábado 7 de diciembre (Saturday, Dec. 7)

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center, 501 E Badger Rd, Madison, WI, 53713