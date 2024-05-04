media release: Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), Overture Center for the Arts, Madison Symphony Orchestra and Common Wealth Development (CWD) are hosting the 10th Annual Latino Art Fair to be held on Cinco de Mayo Weekend on Friday May 3, 2024, and Saturday May 4, 2024.

The 10th Annual Latino Art Fair has been expanded to two days and will honor the country of Mexico and its’ partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “The Mexican Consulate has been a key resource for passports and other documentation for many Latinos across the state,” said Oscar Mireles, founder/executive director of Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development.

On MMOCA’s “Gallery Night” Friday May 3, 2024 will be held from 5 pm to 9 pm at the Common Wealth Gallery, 100 South Baldwin (3rd Floor) Madison, Wisconsin 53703.

“Cinco De Mayo: Freedom and Independence Exhibition”

The following artists will be in the Latino Art Fair Exhibition:

Matthew Braunginn: https://www.instagram.com/p/BL9V1cxDPQJ/?hl=en

Gabriela Belen Tellez Carmona

Sharon Bjyrd: http://www.bohemianblackart.com/about.html

Amira Caire: https://www.instagram.com/amiradescent/

Natalie Ergas: https://www.nativeessenceart.com/contact

Issis Macias: https://www.issismacias.com/

Tahani Muchacho https://www.instagram.com/muchachotahani/

Scott Pauli: https://www.instagram.com/futuresyrup/?hl=en

Chele Ramos: https://www.instagram.com/chele.ramos.7/

Erika Rosales:

Christie Tirado: https://christietiradoarte.com/upcoming-exhibitions

Adam Villegas: https://www.instagram.com/livingoutunrealdreams/

Sophia Voelker: https://www.instagram.com/theblackbutterflystudio/?hl=en

The 10th Annual Latino Art Fair will again return to the Overture Center for the Arts on Saturday May 4, 2024 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The following musical groups will be performing music at the 10th Annual Latino Art Fair:

Latino Arts Strings Program (Youth Mariachi) https://www.latinoartsinc.org/strings-program/

Mariachi Los Camperos (from Los Angeles) https://www.facebook.com/mlcamperos/

Cumbia Cachaca

https://www.facebook.com/cumbiacachaca/

Performing later that evening on Saturday May 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm at the Overture Center for the Arts is Mariachi Los Camperos with the Madison Symphony Orchestra as part of its Fiesta Finale concert. https://madisonsymphony.org/event/fiesta-finale/