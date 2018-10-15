Latino HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

press release: On October 15, 2018, in collaboration with the Aids Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW), Centro Hispano of Dane County will host National Latino HIV/AIDS testing day from 11:00am-4:00pm. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Hispanics/Latinos are disproportionately affected by HIV, accounting for about 25% of new diagnoses of HIV in the United States in 2015. Testing for HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C will be FREE, CONFIDENTIAL, AND ANONYMOUS at Centro Hispano on October 15, 2018.