ONLINE: Latino Resentimiento and Anti-Immigrant Populism

Leo R. Chavez is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of California, Irvine. In addition to scores of academic articles, he is the author of Shadowed Lives: Undocumented Immigrants in American Society; Covering Immigration: Popular Images and the Politics of the Nation; The Latino Threat: Constructing Immigrants, Citizens, and the Nation; and Anchor Babies and the Challenge of Birthright Citizenship. His current research examines the effects of political rhetoric, especially anti-Latino and anti-immigrant rhetoric, on emotions and psychological well-being.

