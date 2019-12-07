Latino Teen Health Bash

LATINO HEALTH TEEN BASH

Informative and Interactive Discussion on: Motivation; Healthy lifestyle habits; Healthy Relationships; Making the Most out of Your Education; Tolerance.

AGES 12-17

IT’S FREE! FOOD IS INCLUDED!

Saturday December 7, 10 am to 2:30 pm, Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave.

PARENTS PLEASE REGISTER YOUR TEEN TODAY! Call (608) 441-9918 to register or if you have any questions

CONFERENCIA DE SALUD PARA ADOLESCENTES LATINOS

Discusión Informativa e Interactiva de: Relaciones saludables; Salud Mental; Hábitos saludables

Aprovechando su educación; Como hablar con los padres

ADOLESCENTES ENTRE 12-17 AṄOS DE EDAD

Comida incluida ¡Todo gratis!

Sábado 7 de diciembre, 10am a 2:30, Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave.

PADRES, POR FAVOR ¡REGISTREN A SUS ADOLESCENTES HOY! Llamar al (608) 441-9918 para registrarlos o si tiene preguntas