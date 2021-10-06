Latino Wisconsin: Migration, Settlement and Social Impact

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  What do you really know about the Latinx community? What brought them, or their ancestors to Wisconsin? In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we invite you to attend this presentation by Professor Armando Ibarra from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Learn about and embrace the diversity of our community. To register email gflesher@cityofmadison.org or call 608-266-6581.

608-266-6581
