Latinos on the Move Bike Tour

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Latinos on the Move invites you to join us for this bike tour for the whole family.

Everyone is welcomed! Two ride options: 5 miles and 10 miles. We will be riding the new Lower Yahara River Trail.  

Saturday September 23, 10 am - 1 pm. We will start the ride on the parking lot at Olin Park, 1101 Olin Turville Drive

Requirements: Bring helmets and bicycles (If you do not have bicycles for adults please contact Baltazar at 608 4695448). Please bring Water and Snacks

If your bikes need to be fixed, bring them at 9:30 am. Dream Bikes will be fixing bikes.

Thanks to Share and Be Aware for all the support with this ride.

608-469-5448
