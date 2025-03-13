Latinx Art and Protest: Art in Chicanx and Latinx Social Movements, Culture, and History

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2024-2025 Latinx Studies in the Midwest and Beyond speaker series, titled “Latinx Art and Protest.” Join us for three panels on the relationship between art, grassroots protest, and political mobilization featuring noted artists in dialogue with experts on Chicanx and Latinx visual culture. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners.

Panel 3 features two of the most influential Chicanx and Latinx scholar-activists in the country today, noted painter Malaquías Montoya and master printmaker Dewey Tafoya The panelists will engage in a broad discussion of the evolution of Art in Chicanx and Latinx Social Movements, Culture, and History and their positionality within this history. They will speak on the importance of art in building just futures.