Latinx Artivism in Action

media release: The second panel in the Fall 2024 CLS speaker series centers the discussion on art both as a form of protest and as an organizing tool. It features Jeanette Arellano and Jessica Lopez-Lyman, two Midwest Latinx feminist scholar-educator-activists who fuse art and activism to engage in social justice movements in the Midwest. The event is free and open to the public. Register at the door. No tickets required. Thanks to the Anonymous Fund and our campus partners (the Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies Program, Interdisciplinary Theatre Studies, the School for Workers, and the Departments of Art History, English, Gender & Women’s Studies, Geography, Sociology, and Spanish & Portuguese) for their financial support. For more information about the 2024-2025 CLS Program speaker series, see the Program's website.

Can't make the in-person panel? Register for the Zoom panel below.