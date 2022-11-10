Latinx Feminisms: Then and Now

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2022-2023 Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Today speaker series. Join us for three panels featuring scholars engaged in significant new research on issues of concern for both Chican@ and Latin@ populations and wider audiences. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Each panel will be followed by a brief reception.

Thursday November 10, 2022. 4:00 pm, Ingraham Hall 206

Panelists will discuss their research on Latinx feminisms in contemporary and historical periods, including a consideration of early twentieth century feminist Caribbean thinkers and contemporary Latinx feminist movements for inclusion and equality. Co-sponsors include the Department of Gender & Women’s Studies; the Department of Philosophy; and the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS).

Panelists:

Mariana Ortega, associate professor of philosophy and women's, gender and sexuality studies, Penn State University

Mariana Ortega's website

Stephanie Rivera-Berruz: assistant professor of philosophy, Marquette University

Stephanie Rivera-Berruz's website