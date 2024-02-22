Latinx Labor and Reproductive Justice at the Border of the Midwest

media release: The Chican@ & Latin@ Studies Program is proud to announce the 2023-2024 Latinx Studies in the Midwest and Beyond speaker series. Join us for three panels featuring scholars engaged in significant new research on issues of concern for communities of Latin American descent and wider audiences. There will be ample opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to exchange ideas with our presenters. The series is made possible by the Anonymous Fund and several campus partners. Each panel will be followed by a brief reception.

Latinx Labor and Reproductive Justice at the Border and in the Midwest

Thursday, February 22, 2024. 5:00 pm

This panel considers the precarity that Latinx laborers face in the Midwest and the history of cross-ethnic relations among Latinx laborers in Chicago in the context of global and hemispheric neoliberal economies.