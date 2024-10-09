Celebrating Latinx Voices in STEAM

to

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Join for the “Celebrating Latinx voices in STEAM” symposium on Wednesday October 9 2024 (4-7pm CT) in the DeLuca forum in the Discovery Building. Featuring keynote speaker Mexican-American interdisciplinary artist and educator Christie Tirado and music with DJ Papi. Light refreshments will be served.

We encourage attendees to also check out other seminar talks by Latinx in El Zoominario YouTube playlist. The list of all El Zoominario speakers can be found in here.

Info

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Lectures & Seminars
to
Google Calendar - Celebrating Latinx Voices in STEAM - 2024-10-09 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating Latinx Voices in STEAM - 2024-10-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Celebrating Latinx Voices in STEAM - 2024-10-09 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Celebrating Latinx Voices in STEAM - 2024-10-09 16:00:00 ical