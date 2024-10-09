media release: Join for the “Celebrating Latinx voices in STEAM” symposium on Wednesday October 9 2024 (4-7pm CT) in the DeLuca forum in the Discovery Building. Featuring keynote speaker Mexican-American interdisciplinary artist and educator Christie Tirado and music with DJ Papi. Light refreshments will be served.

We encourage attendees to also check out other seminar talks by Latinx in El Zoominario YouTube playlist. The list of all El Zoominario speakers can be found in here.