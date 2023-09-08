Lature, RR Moore, Shahayra Majumder, RamBunxious, Deep Thought The Lyricist, Dellavonte Hune, First Wave, DJ 4000

State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mad Lit is a series of free outdoor events happening this summer on the 100 Block of State Street in Madison, Wisconsin.  The goal of this event series is to increase foot traffic downtown and put a spotlight on local music, visual art, and businesses run by people of color.  Events will take place on Friday evenings from 8 pm - 11 pm and are open to all ages. Mad Lit will run from July 14 through September 29.

Vendors and visual artists interested in participating can sign up here.

Music, Spoken Word
