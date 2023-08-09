media release: $8 online - $10 door. $13 double header tickets available (including 9pm Bur Oak show).

Get ready to bust a gut at "Laugh GPT" - a comedy show that combines comedians and AI to peacefully coexist for comedic pleasure. It will be an electrifying night at “LaughGPT" when hosts Bennett Brown and Dan Gantman invite six talented comedians engage in a unique blend of comedy and technology.

The comics will converse with AI renditions of celebrities and participate in hilarious games involving AI-generated art. As a special feature, ticket holders can submit their photos in advance to be part of the show.

This groundbreaking event promises a night of innovation, laughter, and entertainment. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable experience!

Hosted by Bennett Brown & Dan Gantman

Featuring: Shawn Vasquez, Will Byrd, Henry Toups, Johnny Beehner, Diya Basrai & More!

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.