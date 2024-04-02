Laughing Bodies, Dancing Minds

2 pm Tuesdays, 4/2-5/21.

media release: Come on down to the Madison Senior Center for a movement class with the remarkable Li Chiao-Ping. Her classes focus on warm-up techniques, strength and stretching exercises, core work, breathing and energy flow. No prior dance experience needed. Scholarships available.

Li Chiao-Ping is the Sally Banes Professor of Dance & Vilas Research Professor with the UW-Madison Dance Department. She is also the artistic director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance. She has a special interest in working with older adults and demonstrating that dance is beautiful and rewarding at any age. Call MSC at 608-266-6581. 8 WEEK SESSION IS $54.