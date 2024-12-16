× Expand courtesy Matthew Filipowicz Matthew Filipowicz and a mic stand, sitting on a sidewalk. Matthew Filipowicz

media release: With a second Trump presidency looming and rising right wing attacks on LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, voting rights and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That’s why we’re excited to present Laughing Liberally Madison, a one night only progressive political comedy show featuring the area's top liberal and progressive comedians at Minocqua Brewing Company’s Madison Taproom.

Comedians on the December 16 bill include Jason Hillman, Marcos Lara, Alecia Altstaetter, Taylor Hooker and sketch comedy troupe The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Laughing Liberally Madison is a one night spin-off show of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a critically acclaimed show that plays to excited progressive audiences every month in Milwaukee. It is the local chapter of Laughing Liberally, a national organization of progressive comedians who use humor and laughter to spread understanding of liberal ideas and advance progressive values. For more information on Laughing Liberally visit https://laughingliberallymadison.com/

Laughing Liberally Madison is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and satirist Matthew Filipowicz. Matthew’s work has been featured by CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, Ain’t It Cool News, and the Huffington Post. Matthew also hosts the creatively titled Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Podcast. For more information about Matthew, visit http://matthewf.net.