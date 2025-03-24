× Expand courtesy Laughing Liberally Madison A close-up of Zach Zajac. Zach Zajac

media release: With a second Trump presidency upon us and rising right wing attacks on LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, voting rights and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That’s why we’re excited to present Laughing Liberally Madison, a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring a rotating lineup of the area's top liberal and progressive comedians at Minocqua Brewing Company’s Madison Taproom.

Laughing Liberally Madison is a spin-off show of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a critically acclaimed show that plays to excited progressive audiences every month in Milwaukee. It is the local chapter of Laughing Liberally, a national organization of progressive comedians who use humor and laughter to spread understanding of liberal ideas and advance progressive values. For more information on Laughing Liberally visit https://laughingliberallymadison.com/

This month’s Laughing Liberally Madison will be guest-hosted by Zach Zajac. Comedians on the March 24 bill include Kristin Lytie, Bryan Leconte, Erin Morris, Peter Jurich, and sketch comedy troupe The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Laughing Liberally Madison takes place on the fourth Monday of every month at 7pm at Minocqua Brewing Company’s Madison Taproom. More info can be found at https://laughingliberallymadison.com