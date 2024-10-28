× Expand courtesy Matthew Filipowicz Matthew Filipowicz and a mic stand, sitting on a sidewalk. Matthew Filipowicz

media release: Monday October 28, 2024, 7pm, $10 suggested donation

Minocqua Brewing Company - Madison Taproom, 2927 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

With a high stakes election just around the corner and rising right wing attacks on LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, voting rights and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That’s why we’re excited to present Laughing Liberally Madison, a one night only progressive political comedy show featuring the area's top liberal and progressive comedians at Minocqua Brewing Company’s Madison Taproom.

Laughing Liberally Madison is a one night spin-off show of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a critically acclaimed show that plays to excited progressive audiences every month in Milwaukee. It is the local chapter of Laughing Liberally, a national organization of progressive comedians who use humor and laughter to spread understanding of liberal ideas and advance progressive values. For more information on Laughing Liberally visit https://laughingliberallymke.com/

Laughing Liberally Madison is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and satirist Matthew Filipowicz. Matthew’s work has been featured by CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, Ain’t It Cool News, and the Huffington Post. Matthew also hosts the creatively titled Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Podcast. For more information about Matthew, visit http://matthewf.net.

Comedians on the October 28 bill include Dina Nina, Sasha Rosser, Syed, Josh Fred, and sketch comedy troupe The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

More info can be found at https://laughingliberallymke.com