media release: Tickets for the Watertown Players’ Youth Theater production of Laughing Stock are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office--(920)306-4364. Tickets will also be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. The show will be performed August 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., and August 6 and 13 at 2:00 pm. at the Watertown Players’ Theater, 210 S Water St (inside The Market), Watertown. Laughing Stock is produced in partnership with Dramatists Play Service.

LAUGHING STOCK is a hilarious backstage farce and genuinely affectionate look into the world of the theatre. When The Playhouse, a rustic New England summer theatre, schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley’s Aunt, comic mayhem ensues. We follow the well-intentioned but over-matched company from outrageous auditions to ego-driven rehearsals through opening nights gone disastrously awry to the elation of a great play well told and the comic and nostalgic season close.

In addition, auditions are upcoming for the classic Neil Simon play BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS. The audition date is August 12, 9-noon. Go to the Watertown Players, Inc. Facebook page for complete details.