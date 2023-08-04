press release: Tickets for the Watertown Players’ production of Laughing Stock are now on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Dr., Watertown for $15 or by calling the box office--(920)306-4364. Tickets will also be available at the door before each of the performances for $20. The show will be performed August 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., and August 6 and 13 at 2:00 pm. at the Watertown Players’ Theater, 210 S Water St (inside The Market), Watertown. Laughing Stock is produced in partnership with Dramatists Play Service.

LAUGHING STOCK is a hilarious backstage farce and genuinely affectionate look into the world of the theatre. When The Playhouse, a rustic New England summer theatre, schedules a repertory season of Dracula, Hamlet and Charley’s Aunt, comic mayhem ensues. We follow the well-intentioned but over-matched company from outrageous auditions to ego-driven rehearsals through opening nights gone disastrously awry to the elation of a great play well told and the comic and nostalgic season close.

The cast includes eleven enthusiastic and talented performers: Caroline Belisle, Peyton Bernhardt, Mikaia Boswell, Emma Doyle, Elly Fiedler, Kayla George, Annalis Goeschko, Gabe Hinrichs, Joseph Kienbaum, Drake Krauss and Lydia Martinez. Blaine Landowski is directing, Audrey Burge is serving as Stage Manager, Juanita Edington is serving as Producer, and Jim Steffl is the show’s Technical Director.

The Watertown Players Community Theater is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of those in this and surrounding communities by providing quality live theatre performances and educational and outreach opportunities that will entertain our audiences and engage our participants of all ages, from children to senior citizens. For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players Inc.