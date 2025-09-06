Laughs for Literacy

media release: You know what's hysterical? Five of Madison's best comedic talents together on one stage for one night. You know what's not funny at all? More than half of Wisconsin students are struggling with literacy. But we're putting the two together for a comedic night with proceeds supporting GCC's *START Literacy Initiative.

Tickets are now available. Each attendee gets one complimentary drink ticket. Buy individual seats or get your friends together and reserve a table. It'll be a night to remember, and all for a great cause!

Featuring

Alice Pauser - Stand Up

Dustin Costa - Stand Up

Megan and Zoe - Improv

Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy - Sketch comedy

And more!