Laughs for Literacy

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: You know what's hysterical? Five of Madison's best comedic talents together on one stage for one night. You know what's not funny at all? More than half of Wisconsin students are struggling with literacy. But we're putting the two together for a comedic night with proceeds supporting GCC's *START Literacy Initiative.

Tickets are now available. Each attendee gets one complimentary drink ticket. Buy individual seats or get your friends together and reserve a table. It'll be a night to remember, and all for a great cause!

Featuring

  • Alice Pauser - Stand Up
  • Dustin Costa - Stand Up
  • Megan and Zoe - Improv
  • Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy - Sketch comedy

And more!

Info

Fundraisers
Comedy
