Laughter on the 23rd Floor

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

media release: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” at the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI, October 13 through October 22.

Enjoy this “laugh-out-loud” comedy about an ensemble of stars and writers for a 1950’s TV variety show based on Simon’s own early career as a junior writer.  Director: Ron Wilkie

Tickets, $14, $19, $21, at bdact.org or at the Box Office, 117 W. Maple Avenue, Beaver Dam, 10 to 4 Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 to 4. Show times: 7:30 PM, Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21; 2 PM, Oct. 15 & 22.

Info

Theater & Dance
920-885-6891
