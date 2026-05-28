Want to win Launch Wisconsin?

media release: Two seasoned investors and contest organizers will provide insights and tips to help entrepreneurs and applicants to prepare a strong executive summary during a 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 webinar hosted by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The annual Launch Wisconsin contest is accepting entries online for the 2026 competition until 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 15, so the webinar is a timely chance to learn more.

Over time, close to 5,000 entries have been received in the contest, which links up-and-coming entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, expert advice and mentoring, management talent, and possible sources of capital.

Click here to register. The Tech Council’s Julie Johnson will be sending webinar credentials prior to the event. Panelists are:

Maggie Brickerman, president, Wisconsin Technology Council

Jonathan Fritz, Tech Council board member and veteran BPC judge

Troy Vosseller, gener8tor, co-founder

“An executive summary is a critical communication tool for startups which is why we made it the basis of the Launch Wisconsin application. Regardless of the outcome of the contest, a great executive summary is an asset every participant can walk away with,” Brickerman said. “Our panel will help convey the importance of executive summaries to investors, and will share their expertise on how to make yours as strong as possible.”

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. To join, go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.