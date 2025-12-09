media release: LAUNDRY DAY was formed in 2016 at Beacon High School in New York City. Jude, Sawyer, Henry, and Henry (yes, there’s two, and they share a birthday) would spend any free time they had writing songs in the basement.

By the time they graduated in 2020, they’d independently released 3 albums, 2 EPs, and toured all around the country. When the pandemic hit, the boys stuck together to make their fourth record, “We Switched Bodies”. Meanwhile, their song "Friends" was making waves on TikTok after being used as the closing song in the Season 3 finale of the Netflix series, “On My Block”. Fast forward: the boys are self-proclaimed “Road Dogs,” who drive themselves around the U.S. in their sprinter van.

As the boys continue to release music, sell out venues, open for Ed Sheeran, play the knicks halftime show while still being the “funniest band on your for you page” according to Rolling Stone Magazine, they aim to inspire everyone to embrace having fun through music.