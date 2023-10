media release: Recurring program - third Thursday of the month,9am-11am, Mound St. Laundromat, 1306 Mound St., Madison.

Join Neighborhood House at the Mound St. Laundromat for free laundry services.

The program is first come, first served and limited to three loads per individual/family. Neighborhood House provides quarters for the machines and detergent. Contact Laura Gundlach at laura@ neighborhoodhousemadison.org.