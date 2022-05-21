Laura Anne Bird
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Join local author Laura Bird to celebrate her debut middle grade book "Crossing the Pressure Line".
Families will enjoy an interactive activity, a snack, and kid-friendly drinks available from Leopold's. And of course you can purchase a signed copy of the book!
About the Author:
Laura lives in Madison with her husband, three teenagers, and rescue dog. When she’s not reading her way through a tall stack of library books, she loves to explore the outdoors, particularly in the Driftless Area and in northern Wisconsin.
About the book:
Crossing the Pressure Line is a contemporary middle grade novel set in the Wisconsin Northwoods that presents a plucky, deeply reflective heroine who grieves the untimely loss
of her grandfather, puts her self-confidence to the test, and learns how to listen to the courageous voice inside.