media release: Local Artist Laura Annis opens her 2024 show themed, “Force of Nature,” March 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. Show duration: March 1-30. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be offered.

“Laura’s art shows always prove riveting with her unmatched originality,” Nellie Schmitz, owner of Con Amici Craft Bar, said. “Her multi-media technique displays a multi-dimensional story. Her displayed art typically sells out.”

Laura is a Chicago transplant with a background in carpentry and welding. Her work incorporates layers of scroll saw-cut wood imagery with metal elements to create dynamic multidimensional paintings.

Heavily inspired by tattoo and street art esthetics, she depicts themes from folklore, mythology and characters that celebrate the feminine divine. Laura enjoys working in hand cut wood layers as it enables Laura to visually play with negative space and silhouette, while creating unique depth and more sculptural paintings.

Her work has been exhibited regionally, as she has been featured as a tenured artist on The Fall Art Tour since 2015, as well as in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Rochester, Minnesota.

In addition to her studio work, Laura is a muralist who has worked with The Walldogs across the midwest and The Global Mural Association internationally in China.

The exhibit at Con Amici, in downtown Baraboo, will be available to see throughout the month of March, 2024, during open hours. Private showing are available upon request.

For more information about Laura Annis’s work, visit: www.lauraannis.com.

For more information regarding Con Amici’s art show line-up, please visit our Facebook page and website: conamiciwine.com.