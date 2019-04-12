press release: A Room of One's Own is proud to welcome poet Laura Cesarco Eglin, author of Reborn in Ink, in conversation with her book's co-translators, Jesse Kercheval and Catherine Jagoe!

Laura Cesarco Eglin (Montevideo, Uruguay, 1976) is the author of four collections of poetry including Reborn in Ink and the translator of Of Death: Minimal Odes by the Brazilian author Hilda Hilst (co•im•press, 2018). She is the co-founding editor and publisher of Veliz Books.

Catherine Jagoe is translator of the contemporary Uruguayan poets Paula Simonetti, Luis Bravo and Sebastián Rivero and also an essayist and poet whose work includes the poetry collection Bloodroot, winner of the 2016 Settlement House American Poetry Prize. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jesse Lee Kercheval is the author of fifteen books of poetry, fiction and memoir. Her translations include The Invisible Bridge: Selected Poems of Circe Maia and the editor of América invertida: An Anthology of Emerging Uruguayan Poets. She is the Zona Gale Professor of English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.