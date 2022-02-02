Laura Coates

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: When Laura Coates joined the Department of Justice as a prosecutor, she wanted to advocate for the most vulnerable among us. But she quickly realized that even with the best intentions, “the pursuit of justice creates injustice.” Through Coates’s experiences, we see that no matter how fair you try to fight, being Black, a woman, and a mother are identities often at odds in the justice system. She and her colleagues face seemingly impossible situations as they teeter between what is right and what is just.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Isthmus Picks
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Laura Coates - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Laura Coates - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Laura Coates - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Laura Coates - 2022-02-02 19:00:00 ical