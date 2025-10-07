media release: All events are free and open to the public, and at Hamel Music Center unless noted.

More details at music.wisc.edu/klezfest

Thursday, October 23

7 pm, North Street Cabaret: Tsuzamen, Yid Vicious

Saturday, October 25

4 pm: Lecture/demo by David Krakauer; 7:30 pm: SoundWaves: Scales: Atomic and Klezmer, featuring Krakauer and Tagg

Sunday, October 26

11 am: Children's concert by Elm Duo; 2 pm: David Krakauer's Lower East Side Legacy

March 19, 2026

7:30 pm: Laura Elkelassy and band, Ya Ghorbati: Divas in Exile: Singer Laura Elkeslassy and her band present the songs and stories of Judeo-Arab divas from midcentury North Africa