Laura Elkeslassy
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: All events are free and open to the public, and at Hamel Music Center unless noted.
More details at music.wisc.edu/klezfest
Thursday, October 23
7 pm, North Street Cabaret: Tsuzamen, Yid Vicious
Saturday, October 25
4 pm: Lecture/demo by David Krakauer; 7:30 pm: SoundWaves: Scales: Atomic and Klezmer, featuring Krakauer and Tagg
Sunday, October 26
11 am: Children's concert by Elm Duo; 2 pm: David Krakauer's Lower East Side Legacy
March 19, 2026
7:30 pm: Laura Elkelassy and band, Ya Ghorbati: Divas in Exile: Singer Laura Elkeslassy and her band present the songs and stories of Judeo-Arab divas from midcentury North Africa