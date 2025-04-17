media release: Laura Gallagher, author of Home Again: A Restoration Story, will be at a "Meet the Author" event on Thursday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the Fitchburg Public Library Meeting Room. More than just a book about restoring a house, Gallagher’s book is a captivating exploration of rediscovering home, resilience, and the magnetic pull of the past — brought to life through vivid storytelling and photography.

What began as a personal challenge — reviving her Great Uncle’s Apple River home — blossomed into a beautiful story. Gallagher worked to uncover hidden treasures within its walls, weaving a narrative that resonates with dreamers, restoration enthusiasts, and those nostalgic for simpler days.

At Fitchburg Public Library, Gallagher will dive into the highs and lows of this labor of love — why she took on this house, how a small town like Apple River fueled her inspiration, and the community spirit that made it possible. Attendees can expect a lively discussion, a Q&A, and the chance to grab a signed copy of Home Again.

"If you've ever felt the pull of an old house, the warmth of a small town, or the ache for days gone by, this is for you," said Gallagher. "Come with your questions and your curiosity."

This event promises an inspiring evening with a trailblazing author whose creative process — and determination — proves you can go home again. Don’t miss this unique blend of storytelling and connection on Thursday, April 17, at 6 p.m., in the charming ambiance of Fitchburg Public Library, located at 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin.

Home Again: A Restoration Story is available now at www.homeagainappleriver.com , Amazon, The Creative Company in Madison, The Thriving Thistle Cafe and Bistro in Apple River, Illinois, and Ink & Ivy Boutique in Madison, Wisconsin.