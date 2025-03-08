media release: Laura Gallagher, author of Home Again: A Restoration Story, invites the community to a special "Meet the Author" event on Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ink & Ivy Boutique in Madison, Wisconsin. More than just a tale of restoring a house, Gallagher’s book is a captivating exploration of rediscovering home, resilience, and the magnetic pull of the past — brought to life through vivid storytelling and photography.

“I’m thrilled to share this journey with you,” Gallagher said. “This is for anyone who’s been told something’s too hard.” What began as a personal challenge — reviving her Great Uncle’s Apple River home - blossomed into a beautiful story. Gallagher worked to uncover hidden treasures within its walls, weaving a narrative that resonates with dreamers, restoration enthusiasts, and those nostalgic for simpler days.

At Ink & Ivy’s cozy boutique, Gallagher will dive into the highs and lows of this labor of love — why she took on a house others dismissed, how a small town like Apple River fueled her inspiration, and the community spirit that made it possible. Attendees can expect a lively discussion, a Q&A, and the chance to grab a signed copy of Home Again.

“Bring your questions, and let’s chat,” Gallagher said. “Whether you dream of fixing up an old house or just miss the comfort of yesteryear, I’d love to meet you there!”

This event promises an inspiring afternoon with a trailblazing author whose creative process — and stubborn determination — proves you can go home again. Don’t miss this unique blend of storytelling and connection in the charming ambiance of Ink & Ivy Boutique, located at 2134 Regent Street, Madison, Wisconsin.

Home Again: A Restoration Story is available now at www.homeagainappleriver.com , Amazon, The Creative Company in Madison, The Thriving Thistle Cafe and Bistro in Apple River, Illinois, and Ink & Ivy Boutique in Madison, Wisconsin.