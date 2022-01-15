Laura Hulleman & Angela Witczak

https://www.facebook.com/events/603966517492666/

media release: Have you ever found yourself comparing your life to someone else’s? Where you have read ALL the books from gurus that you look up to, but you can’t seem to make your life as successful as theirs? You constantly wonder, what special power do they have that you don’t have. What if we told you that the problem is not you, but the actual comparison itself?

My Walk, My Way: Women Who Changed Their Lives One Step at a Time officially released on January 2, 2022, and it is an anthology that takes the reader on a journey of eleven women. After following the advice of experts and gurus for much of their lives, they still felt like failures, but then discovered that a more fulfilling life was waiting for them as soon as they did things their own way. They essentially decided to stop being perfect in order to forge their own path.

Friends Laura Hulleman and Angela Witczak created this book to help others toward that unique path. “We wrote My Walk, My Way so that you can stop comparing yourself to others,” explains Hulleman. “Here you can learn about your design: how you work, what you are great at, and how at times your design may cause you to stumble. Inside, you will find stories highlighting the challenges women face in life – from career and family, to our bodies and abuse.”

My Walk, My Way introduces the most comprehensive and advanced personality assessment available, the Endotype Formula, through the stories of these women. By reading their vulnerable stories and then taking the Endotype Formula quiz, you can discover which of these authors you most closely resemble. “You will understand yourself at a deeper level,” added Hulleman. “You will give yourself the permission to stop being like others. The world needs more of you being YOU.”

The book has already garnered attention on Amazon. At pre-sale, it was listed among the top selling books in the categories of Popular Psychology Testing & Measurement, Domestic Violence, and Fertility.

Book Launch Party: Saturday, January 15. 6:30pm CST, at Cargo Coffee East (750 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI)

and live-streamed on Facebook. Readings from authors and music provided by Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets.

Podcast: Laura and Angela will also be interviewing each author and explaining more on the Endoytpe Formula in their new podcast, also called My Walk, My Way.

Laura Hulleman is a life coach and the creator of the Endotype Formula. She has spent years researching and recognizing the patterns that created this unique personality assessment. Currently, she takes coaches and entrepreneurs on an adventure into their Endotype Formula to improve their businesses, embody their brand identity, and attract their ideal clientele.

For more information, please visit www.mywalkmyway.com or endotype.com