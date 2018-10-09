press release: The Madison chapter of the National Organization for Women, Madison NOW, is pleased to announce that Wisconsin author, Laura Jean Baker, will be speaking about her newly released memoir, The Motherhood Affidavits, at Madison NOW’s chapter meeting on October 9. The previous week, on October 2nd, Madison NOW will be hosting an informal discussion about her book at the Fitchburg Barriques. Both events are open to NOW and non-NOW members and are kid friendly.

The Motherhood Affidavits is described as follows: “If motherhood is an addiction, what does Laura Jean Baker share in common with the drug dealers, addicts, sex offenders, and thieves her husband, attorney Ryan Ulrich, defends as he grinds out the grittiest of legal casework? By the time Ryan starts up Ulrich Law Office upon the birth of their third (but not last) baby, Laura Jean craves Oxytocin – the love hormone; the natural high of motherhood – as much as Ryan’s clients hanker for heroin and meth. Over the next eight years, as Ryan’s roster of defendants proliferates, so too does the Ulrich family, nearly to the threshold of everybody’s overdose.”You can learn more about LJ Baker and her book at laurajeanbaker.com.“As a working mother, Baker’s honesty about child rearing, marriage, and her work as an academic resonates with me; but this memoir is so much more than stories about motherhood,” said Mindy Wara Maciolek, secretary and treasurer of Madison NOW. “Baker’s compassion and self reflection throughout this book force the reader to also look inward. I couldn’t put this book down and will definitely be reading it more than once.”

Event details

Madison NOW Monthly Meeting featuring Laura Jean BakerTuesday, October 9, 2018, 6-8:30 pmWNPJ Movement Hub30 West Mifflin St., Suite 702, Madison, WI 53703Event page: nowmadison.org/author-of-the-motherhood-affidavits-at-oct-meeting/Facebook event: facebook.com/events/524241824670931/

Madison NOW Book Club discussion of The Motherhood AffidavitsTuesday, October 2, 2018, 6-8 pmBarriques, 5957 McKee Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719Event page: nowmadison.org/madison-now-book-club-the-motherhood-affidavits/Facebook event: facebook.com/events/1576688439047838