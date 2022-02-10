ONLINE: Laura Kipnis

media release: A Room of Ones Own welcomes Laura Kipnis, author of Love in the Time of Contagion, for a virtual conversation with Katie Roiphe!

Just as COVID revealed our nation to itself, so did it hold a mirror up to our own relationships. In Love in the Time of Contagion, Laura Kipnis weaves (often hilariously) her own (ambivalent) coupled lockdown experiences together with those of others, and sets them against a larger backdrop: the politics of the virus, economic disparities, changing gender relations, and the ongoing institutional crack-ups prompted by #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, as she maps their effects on the everyday routines and occasional solaces of love and sex.

In this timely, insightful, and darkly funny investigation, the acclaimed author of Against Love asks: what does living in dystopic times do to our ability to love each other and the world?

Laura Kipnis is a cultural critic and former video artist. The author of seven previous books, her writing has also appeared in The New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Slate, The Atlantic, Harper’s, Playboy, The New York Times Magazine, The New York Times Book Review, and Bookforum. Kipnis is a professor at Northwestern University, where she teaches filmmaking.

Katie Roiphe is the author of several books, including The Morning After: Sex, Fear and Feminism, Uncommon Arrangements, In Praise of Messy Lives, and The Violet Hour. Her articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Financial Times, The Guardian, The Paris Review, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Harper’s, Vogue, Esquire, Slate, and Tin House, among many other places. She has a Ph.D. in literature from Princeton University. She is the director of the Cultural Reporting and Criticism program at New York University's Arthur L Carter Journalism Institute.