× Expand Laura Pahlas A painting of a person in a red hat and white coat. "Held Fast by the Pattern Cast," a painting by Laura Pahlas.

media release: Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium presents “Wayfinders,” an exhibition by artist and educator Laura Pahlas. Pahlas, a former Mount Horeb elementary art teacher—you might remember her as “Ms. G”—returns to the Trollway with an oil painting installation showing in the Kalscheur Family Community Gallery from August 29 through November 4, 2025 during regular museum hours (Friday through Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Join us on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. to welcome Laura back, or perhaps meet her for the first time! No reservations are necessary and all are welcome for this free artist reception. Light refreshments will be served, and a selection of the artist’s work will be available for purchase.

Pahlas earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and holds a second degree in art education. A fourth-generation painter, art educator, and mother, Pahlas uses creativity as a way of connecting with others while trying to make sense of the world. She believes “art-making is a powerful act of connection that bridges the gaps between us and reminds us of our shared humanity.” The artist invites you into the worlds she creates; often working in series or collections because it allows her creative practice to flow freely without being limited by one process or medium.

Pahlas works out of Heartwork Studios in Ripon, Wisconsin, which she co-owns and operates with fellow artist Carissa Sorensen. Heartwork Studios offers process-based workshops, classes, and events that are open to the community.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, MHAHS was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve and share the stories of southwestern Dane County. For more information related to the “Wayfinders” exhibit, the September 13 artist reception, or the “Painting for Joy” workshop, call 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.