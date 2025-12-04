media release: Laura Peek is one of the most promising young Los Angeles based stand-up comics to come out of Nashville’s bustling comedy scene. She was selected as a ‘New Face’ at the prestigious 2022 ‘Just For Laughs Festival’ in Montreal, and was named one of Vulture Magazine’s Comics ‘You Should and Will Know’ 2022. Her storytelling and sharp wit delight audiences across the country and as of recently, internationally. She has had the pleasure of working with comics like Taylor Tomlinson, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Chris Distefano, Marc Maron, and many more.