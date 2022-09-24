Laura Rain & the Caesars

media release: Motor City’s Laura Rain and the Caesars specialize in electrifying retro modern soul. Powerhouse vocalist Laura Rain’s emotive voice and exceptional range channels fearless emotion and excitement, winning her comparisons to legendary vocalists like Aretha Franklin and Etta James. The Caesars, all veterans of the R&B, jazz, rock, and blues scenes, back her up with solid style and swagger. Together they deliver a unique blend of modern funky soul and blues worthy of Detroit’s rich history of creative innovators. The group has garnered three Detroit Music Award nominations just this year, with several more DMA wins in their history. With a brand new full-length album Rise Again just released on the UK-based label LRK Records, their performance is sure to be a soulful, hard-driving, funky, and fun affair! $12.

https://laurarain.net/home